RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Bubba Fett 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Bubba Fett [orig: Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg] is a potent indica dominant strain, with flavors of sweet berries layered with kush, lemon, and sandalwood.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Bubba Fett
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Bubba Fett is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This strain has an aroma that is pungent, skunky and dank with a hint of sweetness. Bubba Fett provides relaxing and sedating effects (the opposite of what a bounty hunter needs), so it's important to save this strain for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to loss of appetite, so make sure you have some snacks around as Bubba Fett is known to cause the munchies.
