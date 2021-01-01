 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Raspberry Parfait 3.5g
Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Raspberry Parfait 3.5g

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Sativa Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Raspberry Parfait 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Raspberry Parfait [orig: Trufula Tree x Shishka Berry] is a mind-expanding sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet raspberry and vanilla flavors.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Raspberry Parfait

Raspberry Parfait
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Raspberry Parfait is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raspberry Parfait - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review