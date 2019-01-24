ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Truffula Tree
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Truffula Tree
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Truffula Tree

Truffula Tree

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Truffula Tree produces large bright purple buds that resemble its namesake. With genetics stemming from Cookie Monster, Kandy Kush, and Humboldt OG, Truffula Tree was bred with the goal of creating a strain that retrains GSC attributes while producing larger colas for bigger yields. An indica-dominant hybrid, Truffula Tree has a sweet taste and smell that’s just as uplifting as its high, making it perfect for a day of exploration.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find Truffula Tree nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Truffula Tree nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Humboldt
parent
Second strain parent
Cookie Monster
parent
Strain
Truffula Tree

Products with Truffula Tree

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Truffula Tree nearby.

Most popular in