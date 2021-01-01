Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Dry Leaf eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Citrus Sap [orig: GG#4 x Tangerine] is an energizing and euphoric sativa dominant strain, bursting with flavors of juicy oranges and pine sap. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.
Be the first to review this product.