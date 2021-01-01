RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Raspberry Parfait 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Raspberry Parfait [orig: Trufula Tree x Shishka Berry] is a mind-expanding sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet raspberry and vanilla flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Raspberry Parfait
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Raspberry Parfait is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Raspberry Parfait - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
