Mega Jackpot is a 65% sativa-dominant hybrid that is said to have originated in the North-Western United States. Its genetics are commonly referenced as a 3-way cross between Jack Herer (sativa), Northern Lights (indica), and Haze (sativa), however, some European growers have indicated the use of Big Bud Indica instead of Haze. Either phenome is said to be highly potent and very fast acting, having the potential of containing a THC concentration. The typical THC potency of Mega Jackpot rangest between 18%-20%, with 0.05% CBD. Due to its purple hues, Mega Jackpot has a distinctive look with a generous coating of small-ish trichomes to give it a sparkly look. Mega Jackpot has an indica-like, structure being a bushy plant with dark green leaves, large and dense buds, and a thick stalk. Mega Jackpot has a well-pronounced aroma that is dominated by earthy, skunky and herbal tones, however, the terpene profile is rather complex and users identify a variety of notes ranging from grape and musk, to vanilla and pine. Medicating with Mega Jackpot is said to stimulate the mind and lift the mood, leading to increased thoughtfullness and a state of happiness and relaxation. Due to its calming effects, Mega Jackpot has been used by medical patients for stress relief, help with mild headaches or light chronic pain, and if used before bed, it as a sedative for overcoming insomnia.

Mega Jackpot is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes genetics from Jack Herer, Northern Lights, and Haze. The three-way combination creates a potent strain with flavors of grape and vanilla. The effects from Mega Jackpot create a cerebral energy that incites creativity and happiness. While not the easiest strain to grow, seasoned growers will appreciate Mega Jackpot’s purple hues and high THC content.

Purveyors of Goodness Sacred Flower Farms is an OLCC-licensed recreational cannabis producer in the heart of Southern Oregon committed to self-sustaining cultivation methods that go above and beyond to create a superior product. Much of the cannabis industry has been taken over by chemical nutrient manufacturers. Growers have forgotten how to grow with nature. We believe that only the cleanest flowers can truly showcase the healing properties of cannabis. An Honest Grow We never use synthetic fertilizers, poisonous pesticides or harmful herbicides. We grow almost 100% of our farm inputs on site, alongside food for our families. We utilize Probiotic, Living Organic and Korean Natural Farming practices that build a better soil year after year, and a better product as a direct result. We rely on a "plants feed plants" method, making our nutrients through lacto fermentations, as well as sprouted seed teas, compost teas, and botanical teas using homegrown, organic plants and herbs. A healthy soil food web is essential to a deficiency-free, pest-free garden and healthy, clean plants. Share The Love Our desire is to show that a sustainable, living organic flower can fully unleash the terpenes, flavonoids, and beneficial properties of the cannabis plant; exciting, enlightening, and healing consumers. We strive to be a model of the way cannabis can and should be cultivated. We hope you are excited by the flowers produced through our careful strain selection and mindful farming practices, and encourage you to spread the good word about the work we do.