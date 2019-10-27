MassMedicinal on October 27th, 2019

Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn, Flower - This tasty flower provides an evenly balanced, yet explosively potent hybrid. This strain closer resembled its Headband parent in both appearance and effect, but featured a more Indica-style body high and subtle notes of berry curtesy of its Blueberry parent! This strain is great for alleviating stress, pain and depression, but will inhibit significant productivity due to the soaring cerebral head high Headband is known for. Overall, this is a best of both worlds hybrid that will impress both patients and connoisseurs. Definitely worth a trip to Sanctuary Woburn while this product is still in stock!