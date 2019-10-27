 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Headband

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Blueberry Headband by Sanctuary Medicinals

MassMedicinal

Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn, Flower - This tasty flower provides an evenly balanced, yet explosively potent hybrid. This strain closer resembled its Headband parent in both appearance and effect, but featured a more Indica-style body high and subtle notes of berry curtesy of its Blueberry parent! This strain is great for alleviating stress, pain and depression, but will inhibit significant productivity due to the soaring cerebral head high Headband is known for. Overall, this is a best of both worlds hybrid that will impress both patients and connoisseurs. Definitely worth a trip to Sanctuary Woburn while this product is still in stock!

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

