  5. Animal Cookies Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Animal Cookies Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Animal Cookies Elite Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

The best-selling vape cartridge on the market. Designed to provide a better experience every time.

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.