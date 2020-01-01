Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Be the first to review this product.
Monster Cookies is an 80% indica cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple that delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use.