Hybrid

Select Elite .5g Cheese - Indica

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite .5g Cheese - Indica

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

About this brand

Select Oil Logo
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355