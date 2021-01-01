 Loading…

Hybrid

Select Fresh .3g Berry Gelato - Hybrid

by Select Oil

Select Oil Concentrates Cartridges Select Fresh .3g Berry Gelato - Hybrid

About this product

Combining botanical terpenes and premium oil, Select Fresh delivers bold, mouth-watering flavors and high-quality experience every time. Our premium, high quality distillate oil is expertly paired with flavorful botanical terpenes. Sold separately - the sleek, rechargeable Go battery pairs perfectly with Fresh interchangeable .3g cartridges.

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards' Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon's Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.

Berry Gelato

  Pinene
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene

Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

