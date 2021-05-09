Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Fresh .3g Berry Gelato - Hybrid

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Combining botanical terpenes and premium oil, Select Fresh delivers bold, mouth-watering flavors and high-quality experience every time. Our premium, high quality distillate oil is expertly paired with flavorful botanical terpenes. Sold separately - the sleek, rechargeable Go battery pairs perfectly with Fresh interchangeable .3g cartridges.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!