Select Oil
Select Fresh .3g Berry Gelato - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Combining botanical terpenes and premium oil, Select Fresh delivers bold, mouth-watering flavors and high-quality experience every time. Our premium, high quality distillate oil is expertly paired with flavorful botanical terpenes. Sold separately - the sleek, rechargeable Go battery pairs perfectly with Fresh interchangeable .3g cartridges.
No product reviews
