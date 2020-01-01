 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sweet Tooth Elite Cartridge 1g

by Select Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth was awarded 1st place at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2001, and as you could probably guess from the name, it has a sweet smell of flowers and berries that accompanies it. The potent colas of this hybrid are candy-coated with trichomes, providing uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Sweet Tooth’s genetics sprout from mixing landrace strains from Afghanistan, Hawaii, and Nepal.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.