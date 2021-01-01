Sour Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
Enjoy citrus profiles with a mouth-watering hit that fits. This heavy Sativa is recommended for daytime use! Great for depression, PTSD, ADD and nausea.
Shannon's Best Buds
Sour Tangie
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
