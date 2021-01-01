Urkle Pre-Roll 1g
Abundant Earth and citrus terpenes make up for the low THC content in this flower and really prove that the THC content of flower does not really have any say in how strong flower is. This Indica Hybrid will offer a nice and relaxing, euphoric experience that also combats the worst of pain at the same time.
Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.
