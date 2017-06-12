Shannon's Best Buds
Urkle Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD 1%
About this product
Abundant Earth and citrus terpenes make up for the low THC content in this flower and really prove that the THC content of flower does not really have any say in how strong flower is. This Indica Hybrid will offer a nice and relaxing, euphoric experience that also combats the worst of pain at the same time.
Sour Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
