 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kosher Tangie CO2 Syringe .5g

Kosher Tangie CO2 Syringe .5g

by Silver State Trading

Write a review
Silver State Trading Concentrates Solvent Kosher Tangie CO2 Syringe .5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kosher Tangie CO2 Syringe .5g by Silver State Trading

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kosher Tangie

Kosher Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

About this brand

Silver State Trading Logo
Silver State Trading is dedicated to providing Nevada with the cleanest and highest quality flower, concentrates and other cannabis products on the market.