 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 150mg CBD Softgels (10 Count)

150mg CBD Softgels (10 Count)

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.08
Simply Crafted Edibles Capsules 150mg CBD Softgels (10 Count)

$20.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Make CBD oil a part of your diet with our Simply Crafted and easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules. Add these all natural, organic capsules to your daily routine and feel the many benefits of maintaining a healthy level of CBD in your system. Containing only the finest raw organic cold-pressed full-spectrum CBD. Each capsule contains 15mg of organic CBD for a total of 150mg (10 count). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

Islandgirl89

Awesome capsules. I really like that they’re cold pressed

SidarthaQ

It’s mice to find a smaller pack of these capsules. I don’t want to commit to 30 like in the bottles. Now that I’ve tried em I’m going to buy a bottle lol

Monsterbish666

Nice little cbd capsules. They have just the right amount of cbd for me. I really like how balanced I’ve been feeling

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US