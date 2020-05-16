Ascend Tablets 100mg 40-count
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Make CBD oil a part of your diet with our Simply Crafted and easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules. Add these all natural, organic capsules to your daily routine and feel the many benefits of maintaining a healthy level of CBD in your system. Containing only the finest raw organic cold-pressed full-spectrum CBD. Each capsule contains 15mg of organic CBD for a total of 150mg (10 count). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 16th, 2020
Awesome capsules. I really like that they’re cold pressed
on May 6th, 2020
It’s mice to find a smaller pack of these capsules. I don’t want to commit to 30 like in the bottles. Now that I’ve tried em I’m going to buy a bottle lol
on April 26th, 2020
Nice little cbd capsules. They have just the right amount of cbd for me. I really like how balanced I’ve been feeling