JParker92
on March 1st, 2020
Love it!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$25.00MSRP
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its terpene rich taste. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. DAYTIME - features vibrant, sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect. ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contain 17% CBD and less than 1% THC Available in 3.5 gram, 1/2 & 1 oz Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA
on March 1st, 2020
Love it!!
on March 1st, 2020
Loooove this stuff!!
on March 1st, 2020
Yumm