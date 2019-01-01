About this product
This product is available online at skybluevapor.com The SkyBlue Vapor™ ceramic dual coil atomizer gives you a powerful hit! The all ceramic atomizer features not one, but TWO titanium heating coils wrapped around high quality quartz rods which delivers an intense amount of vapor! This atomizer is for those who want the biggest hits.
About this strain
Hash Plant
One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.