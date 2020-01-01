Black Lime Reserve Sol Sap "Buddha ball" Solvent-less Supreme
About this product
Sol Sap Solvent-less Supreme is proud to offer one of our favorite flowers, frozen and dry tumbled to encapsulate the full profile of the plant, this exciting strain tests at over 67% THC and 82% Total cannabinoids to offer a over reaching full body cannabinoid experience. Strong earthy notes with a back end of citrus is what this top notch strain offers, served as one of our exclusive Buddha balls and as an oil like Budder, this is a great introduction to the world of non-solvent extracts!
About this strain
Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.