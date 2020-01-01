 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chernobyl Bubble Hash 1g

by Stash

Chernobyl Bubble Hash 1g

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

Stash is more a philosophy than a brand. More of an experience and a lifestyle than a cannabis company. Stash is a collective effort to enrich lives. Our company is made up of people who care about each other and enjoy collaborating. We believe in creating products we value, with the people we love, for the good of our families and our community.