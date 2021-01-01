Blackberry Panda Pen 0.5g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Blackberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
