Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Blackberry Panda Pen 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The effortless pen-and-pod system for cannabis oil. Control temperature, flavor and potency and achieve session predictability. Experience the new Era of cannabis enjoyment. PAX Era pods combine our pure extracts with the precision heating, long battery life, and personalized session control that are hallmarks of the PAX experience. We formulate our pods with High Terpene Extracts and pure distillate high in THC, CBD, or blends, to offer a pod for your mood or desired effect.
Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
