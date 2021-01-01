 Loading…

  5. ANIMAL MINTS - CURATED LIVE RESIN
Hybrid

ANIMAL MINTS - CURATED LIVE RESIN

by STIIIZY

STIIIZY Concentrates Solvent ANIMAL MINTS - CURATED LIVE RESIN
About this product

ANIMAL MINTS / INDICA · Taste: Floral, Sweet, Pine · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric · Description: The Animal Mints high is just as delightful as the flavor, with long-lasting high that are perfect for kicking back after a long and stressful day.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Animal Mints

Animal Mints
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Blue Power and GSC. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

