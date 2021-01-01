 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PLATINUM COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
Hybrid

PLATINUM COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PLATINUM COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PLATINUM COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PLATINUM COOKIES - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

PLATINUM COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Diesel, Spice · Feeling: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy · Description: A unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. The perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Platinum Cookies

Platinum Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Platinum Ccookies is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC - Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review