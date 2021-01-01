Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
PLATINUM COOKIES / HYBRID · Taste: Earthy, Diesel, Spice · Feeling: Relaxed, Giggly, Happy · Description: A unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. The perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day.
Platinum Ccookies is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC - Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.
