  5. ZKITTLES - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Indica

ZKITTLES - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

ZKITTLES - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless ZKITTLES - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

ZKITTLES / INDICA · Taste: Berry, Earthy, Sweet · Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Focused · Description: A smooth and full flavored strain that offers a potent dose of euphoria.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

