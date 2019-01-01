 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Do-Si-Dos (Archive) - Healthy clones

by Strainly

Healthy clones - Do-Si-Dos (Archive) + other rare clone-only cultivars

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.