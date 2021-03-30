 Loading…

Indica

Blueberry Skunk Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Blueberry Skunk

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

