  5. Bodega Bubblegum Live Pax Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Bodega Bubblegum Live Pax Pod 0.5g

by Strane

Strane Concentrates Cartridges Bodega Bubblegum Live Pax Pod 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
78.0%
CBD
0.8%
$65.00

About this product

About this strain

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum by Greenpoint Seeds combines the well-known Indiana Bubblegum aroma and resin production with the potent and pungent Stardawg. This strain has beautiful multi-colored foliage and a terpene profile that balances between the strain’s parentage, expressing aromas of sweet and gummy industrial chemicals. Bodega Bubblegum’s enticing appearance, fast flowering time, complex aroma, and pleasant semi-sedative effects make this strain a must-have for indica-lovers.    

About this brand

