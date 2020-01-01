 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Red Dragon PAX Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Red Dragon PAX Pod 0.5g

by Strane

Red Dragon PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

Red Dragon is one exotic flower. A Barney's Farm cross between a West Himalayan Kush and Utopia Haze (a Brazilian sativa), this hybrid is a strain for connoisseurs. Featuring a sweet fruity aroma, this strain is giggly and upbeat. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragon has a very happy and uplifting effect. Unfortunately, this strain may cause some to feel quite paranoid. If you're prone to anxiety, Red Dragon may not be the best strain for you. This hybrid grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

