Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This indica-dominant hybrid is one of our current in-house favorites! The breeders at Divine Genetics have truly outdone themselves with this terrific combination of Chemdawg #4 x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies).
on January 5th, 2018
The flower is great the terp Sauce is even better!! Funky smell but diesly flavor it's becoming one of my favorite for pain management. Pretty good body relaxation felt pretty stoney but wasn't feeling in the couch more of an uplifting high.
on June 28th, 2017
Chem Cookies is by far my favorite med over the past several years. I can't think of a close 2nd place. Biggest problem is it's very hard to find, When I can, I stock up.
Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time.