 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies

by Subdued Excitement (SUBX)

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Subdued Excitement (SUBX) Cannabis Flower Chem Cookies
Subdued Excitement (SUBX) Cannabis Flower Chem Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This indica-dominant hybrid is one of our current in-house favorites! The breeders at Divine Genetics have truly outdone themselves with this terrific combination of Chemdawg #4 x GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies).

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

p.fromong

The flower is great the terp Sauce is even better!! Funky smell but diesly flavor it's becoming one of my favorite for pain management. Pretty good body relaxation felt pretty stoney but wasn't feeling in the couch more of an uplifting high.

bbink

Chem Cookies is by far my favorite med over the past several years. I can't think of a close 2nd place. Biggest problem is it's very hard to find, When I can, I stock up.

About this strain

Chem Scout

Chem Scout

Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Fransisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time. 

About this brand

Subdued Excitement (SUBX) Logo
WE GROW AND SELL CANNABIS EXCLUSIVELY IN WASHINGTON STATE…NEAR CANADA. WE ARE ROOTED IN SUPERIOR GENETICS COLLECTED FROM THE BEST BREEDERS IN THE WORLD…AND IN OUR COLLECTIVE LOVE OF SNOWBOARDING THE LEGENDARY MT. BAKER. OUR GROWERS HAVE DECADES OF CULTIVATION EXPERIENCE…AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR BUDS ARE HAND-TRIMMED BY HIPPIES WITH DECADES OF EXPERIENCE…AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, LEGAL JOBS. OUR ULTRA-EFFICIENT GROWING METHODS AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGIES ALLOW US TO USE NO MORE SWEATSHOP LABOR THAN IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY. WE STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY, QUALITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY IN EVERYTHING WE DO…EXCELLENCE IS NOT AN ACT, BUT A HABIT. WE ARE SUBDUED EXCITEMENT…AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE PROVIDE.