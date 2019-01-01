About this product
Taking flavors from a classic outdoor favorite from Northern California’s Deep Chunk and the distinct flavor of Diesel notes from Sour Diesel blend to make this inhouse favorite. With large chunky buds this is sure to be one to try! Total Canna: 20.4% THC: 20.4% CBD: 0%
About this strain
Chunky Diesel
Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.