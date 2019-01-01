 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kandy Kush

by Sugarleaf

About this product

The strain’s high starts with strong cerebral effects that almost instantly lift moods, this euphoria is quickly followed by a heavy, lazy body high. Kandy Kush is an ideal strain for those suffering from eating disorders and nausea because it typically stimulates appetite and gives users the ‘munchies.’ Recommended for evening use, the strain is most frequently prescribed to combat insomnia and induce relaxation. The strain’s Indica effects can ease mild to severe chronic aches and pains, and some find it helpful in coping with anxiety and mood disorders. Kandy Kush was originally bred by DNA Genetics and is a cross of two famous strains, OG Kush (Indica) and Trainwreck (Sativa). Total Canna: THC: 22.0% CBD: 0%

About this strain

Kandy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

About this brand

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!