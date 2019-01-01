About this product
The strain’s high starts with strong cerebral effects that almost instantly lift moods, this euphoria is quickly followed by a heavy, lazy body high. Kandy Kush is an ideal strain for those suffering from eating disorders and nausea because it typically stimulates appetite and gives users the ‘munchies.’ Recommended for evening use, the strain is most frequently prescribed to combat insomnia and induce relaxation. The strain’s Indica effects can ease mild to severe chronic aches and pains, and some find it helpful in coping with anxiety and mood disorders. Kandy Kush was originally bred by DNA Genetics and is a cross of two famous strains, OG Kush (Indica) and Trainwreck (Sativa). Total Canna: THC: 22.0% CBD: 0%
Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.