The strain’s high starts with strong cerebral effects that almost instantly lift moods, this euphoria is quickly followed by a heavy, lazy body high. Kandy Kush is an ideal strain for those suffering from eating disorders and nausea because it typically stimulates appetite and gives users the ‘munchies.’ Recommended for evening use, the strain is most frequently prescribed to combat insomnia and induce relaxation. The strain’s Indica effects can ease mild to severe chronic aches and pains, and some find it helpful in coping with anxiety and mood disorders. Kandy Kush was originally bred by DNA Genetics and is a cross of two famous strains, OG Kush (Indica) and Trainwreck (Sativa).



Total Canna: THC: 22.0% CBD: 0%