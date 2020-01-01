Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our natural Banana Kush terpene profile blend will have your taste buds in a state of awe. Smelling and tasting just like it should. This will keep you amazed at how much it’s like the real thing.
Be the first to review this product.
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.