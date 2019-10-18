 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Golden Lemon

by Tall Tree Society

From the wonderful people of Crocket Farms another classic is born. Lemons, lemons, and more lemons. Flavors and tastes have grown vigorously throughout the cure giving birth to a sting your nose smell and strong citrus taste.

Chenilla

This is my favorite strain. It feels like heaven. It has an amazing euphoria!

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

The Tall Tree Society produces High Quality Cannabis grown in living Native soil under the Californian Sun. Our team consists of passionate individuals proudly bringing you top shelf product produced organically and sustainably. Our cannabis is grown in Redwood Valley on the banks of the Russian River. We use living native soil to emphasize a taste and flavor that will only be found at the Tall Tree Society. From the heart of Mendocino wine country we bring you a true Californian flower. Never mono-cropped and Never Replicated.