Chenilla
on October 18th, 2019
This is my favorite strain. It feels like heaven. It has an amazing euphoria!
From the wonderful people of Crocket Farms another classic is born. Lemons, lemons, and more lemons. Flavors and tastes have grown vigorously throughout the cure giving birth to a sting your nose smell and strong citrus taste.
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.