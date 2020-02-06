 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Cookies

by Taste Budz

A hybrid strain cross (GSC and Sour Diesel). This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is sweet, like rank berries with hints of gas. Enjoy this strain in small doses to harness the sativa-dominant effects - with consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can continue for over an hour.    THC: 21% 40% Indica / 60% Sativa Genetics: Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sour Diesel Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.3 R(+)-Limonene, 3.1 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.8 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.2 α-Humulene, 2.0 Linalool, , 1.5 Fenchol, 1.22 α-Terpineol, 0.81 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene

anonybrooklyn

the euphoria i felt from this was nice, definitely dominantly sativa.. had my mind going a mile a minute lol. keeps you energetic and awake!

shhambo

Delicious! And it gave me the uplifted feeling of gsc w/out couch lock. Good for cranking out crafty stuff en mass or just chilling and watching TV.

Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.   

We focus on terpene/resin production with high THC content on most of our strains ranging from low strains we cut from our line 11-14%, to our average strains hitting 20-25% and our Grape Soda hitting as high as 30% Total THC. Our name, Taste Budz, says it all as our product packs a flavorful bowl that tastes just as good and pungent as it smells in the jar.