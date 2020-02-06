Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A hybrid strain cross (GSC and Sour Diesel). This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is sweet, like rank berries with hints of gas. Enjoy this strain in small doses to harness the sativa-dominant effects - with consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can continue for over an hour. THC: 21% 40% Indica / 60% Sativa Genetics: Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Sour Diesel Terpenes (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 3.3 R(+)-Limonene, 3.1 ϐ-Caryophyllene, 2.8 ϐ-Myrcene, 2.2 α-Humulene, 2.0 Linalool, , 1.5 Fenchol, 1.22 α-Terpineol, 0.81 α-Bisabolol, and 0.5 ϐ-Pinene
on February 6th, 2020
the euphoria i felt from this was nice, definitely dominantly sativa.. had my mind going a mile a minute lol. keeps you energetic and awake!
on November 26th, 2019
Delicious! And it gave me the uplifted feeling of gsc w/out couch lock. Good for cranking out crafty stuff en mass or just chilling and watching TV.
