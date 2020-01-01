Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Casey Jones is a sativa strain that is known for its uplifted, euphoric and energetic effects. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility using a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.
Choo choo! Casey Jones is coming down the track! Casey was a famous engineer who was killed in a train wreck in 1900. More recently, he's also the name of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character who's fond of hockey masks and vigilante justice. However, this Casey Jones is a cross between Oriental Express (Trainwreck x Thai) and East Coast Sour Diesel that provides an earthy, sweet palate with subtle hints of citrus. Casey Jones produces pleasant sativa effects that are uplifting and great for releasing your creativity.