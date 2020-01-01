 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
SFVOG

by Temple Extracts

About this product

SFVOG is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Our CO2 extracts are made at our in-house facility uses a unique, proprietary process of advanced Supercritical CO2 Extraction, followed by a complex series of post-processing clarifications to ensure the highest quality possible. Our products never contain any additives such as PEG (polyethylene glycol). All of our methods use food grade terpenes or familiar names such as PPG (polypropylene glycol), coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, or food grade terpenes all of which are found in many CO2 products on the market.

About this strain

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.