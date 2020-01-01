 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Sour Diesel Terpene Blend

by Mohawk Hemp

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Lemon Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha-pinene myrcene terpinolene limonene linalool geraniol alpha-humulene beta-caryophyllene alpha-bisabolol camphene beta-pinene Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.

About this strain

LSD

LSD
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

About this brand

A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.