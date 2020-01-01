Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of Lemon Sour Diesel normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha-pinene myrcene terpinolene limonene linalool geraniol alpha-humulene beta-caryophyllene alpha-bisabolol camphene beta-pinene Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.