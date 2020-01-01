About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the very high limonene citrus, myrcene and caryophyllene flavor profile of the Sour Lemon OG strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha pinene myrcene alpha terpinene d-limonene terpinolene linalool terpineol geraniol trace amount alpha- humulene beta- caryophyllene alpha- bisabolol camphene ﻿trace amount ocimene nerolidol trace amount Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.