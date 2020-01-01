 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Lemon OG Terpene Blend

by Mohawk Hemp

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the very high limonene citrus, myrcene and caryophyllene flavor profile of the Sour Lemon OG strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha pinene myrcene alpha terpinene d-limonene terpinolene linalool terpineol geraniol trace amount alpha- humulene beta- caryophyllene alpha- bisabolol camphene ﻿trace amount ocimene nerolidol trace amount Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.

About this strain

Sour Lemon OG

Sour Lemon OG

Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Lemon OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon OG elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon OG develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period.

About this brand

A curation of Premium Hemp CBD Flower, all compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and meeting our standards that put our selection of products on the top shelf of quality.