Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the very high limonene citrus, myrcene and caryophyllene flavor profile of the Sour Lemon OG strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes: alpha pinene myrcene alpha terpinene d-limonene terpinolene linalool terpineol geraniol trace amount alpha- humulene beta- caryophyllene alpha- bisabolol camphene trace amount ocimene nerolidol trace amount Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used. Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Lemon OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon OG elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon OG develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period.