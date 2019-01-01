About this product
SPACE QUEEN F2 Space Queen x Space Queen • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest window 50-55 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Light Day-Time Pain Relief & Day-Time Naps Preview: High Times Top Ten 2009. This strain produces amazing ‘Full Melt Hash' resembling the color of beach sand. Great resin to leaf ratio. Tastes of Sour candy with a fruity and semi-rotting smell. Strain Description: Originally found in a single pack of Space Queen the smaller version wasn’t used to create the original F2 due to size. Phenotypes: Medium variation Leaning from C99 to Romulan Height: Tall and branchy Yield: Medium Indoor/ Outdoor Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads Harvest Window: 45-55 days Sativa /Indica: 60/40 High type: Slightly up, Motivating, Happy high with the best aftertaste, pain relief Taste like sour candy with a fruity and also semi rotting Best Hash Making Plant Ever!!
About this strain
Space Queen
Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla and cherries, and has a delicious cherry taste when properly cured. Space Queen will give users an intense, trippy, speedy buzz that is characteristic of strong sativas.