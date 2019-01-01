 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Space Queen (Space Queen x Space Queen)

by Subcool's The Dank

About this product

SPACE QUEEN F2 Space Queen x Space Queen • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest window 50-55 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Light Day-Time Pain Relief & Day-Time Naps Preview: High Times Top Ten 2009. This strain produces amazing ‘Full Melt Hash' resembling the color of beach sand. Great resin to leaf ratio. Tastes of Sour candy with a fruity and semi-rotting smell. Strain Description: Originally found in a single pack of Space Queen the smaller version wasn’t used to create the original F2 due to size. Phenotypes: Medium variation Leaning from C99 to Romulan Height: Tall and branchy Yield: Medium Indoor/ Outdoor Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads Harvest Window: 45-55 days Sativa /Indica: 60/40 High type: Slightly up, Motivating, Happy high with the best aftertaste, pain relief Taste like sour candy with a fruity and also semi rotting Best Hash Making Plant Ever!!

About this strain

Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla and cherries, and has a delicious cherry taste when properly cured. Space Queen will give users an intense, trippy, speedy buzz that is characteristic of strong sativas.

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.