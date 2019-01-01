 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by HIGHSMEN

About this product

BIG LEAGUE CHEW | snow white X bubblegum Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this strain

White Bubblegum by THClones is a sweet and sedative cross of frosty phenotypes.  Bred by crossing Snow White and Bubble Gum, White Bubblegum (aka Big League Chew) is slightly earthy but primarily sweet in aroma and flavor. Notes of fruit and earth blossom into a tangy cotton candy medley on the tongue after combustion/vaporization. This indica-dominant strain caresses the limbs with a steady current of relaxing vibes. The euphoria can be motivating for some consumers, acting synergistically with the strain’s calming qualities. 

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis