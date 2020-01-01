 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chem Dawg

by The Cure

Chem Dawg is a full co2 cannabis extract. If your lolook for great flavor and and amazing effects then chem dawg is the perfect extract for you. Did me mention it's testing at over 2 percent CBD!

Chem D.O.G., not to be confused with Chemdawg, is a potent Chemdawg and OG Kush cross that harnesses the best qualities of either strain. With an expansive terpene profile that includes limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, this strain has a spiced citrus nose with touches of chemical and earth. This bouquet of aromas illustrates the complex effects nestled below Chem D.O.G.’s frosty greenery, which offer soothing physical relaxation after a powerful rush brought on by the strain’s high THC content.

Welcome to R.P.M. collective d.b.a. The Cure. Our mission is to bring consistency and trust to the cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide quality product to our patients, by ensuring that each and every product is held to the highest of standards. We pride ourselves in offering top-notch product that is both safe and effective. We thank you for allowing us to be part of your cure.