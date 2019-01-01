 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

by The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds

Write a review
The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Cannabis Seeds Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds – Well Balanced Hybrid Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds are an evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica/50% Sativa) strain created through crossing the powerful Ice X Train-wreck strains. User beware –Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds pack one heavy high fueled by a THC level that typically bottoms out at about 27%. This high can easily overwhelm you if you’re not careful, knocking you flat on your back and leaving you sleeping for hours on end. The Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds high creeps up on you slowly, suddenly taking hold of both mind and body with a near overwhelming effect. As your mind is infused with a strong sense of euphoria, a tingly sensation will wash over your entire body, leaving you feeling warmed and buzzy with a deeply relaxing sensation. This body high will soon become sedative, lulling you into a state of couch-lock and sleepiness that lasts for hours on end. Many users will end up falling asleep at this point, especially if they took a little too much. These effects give Ice Wreck Marijuana Seeds give you an edge in treating conditions such as cramps, stress, chronic pain, and headaches or migraines. This bud has lumpy light minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes. The smell and taste are super powerful with an earthy minty effect accented by pungent chemicals and harsh

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ice

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this indica/sativa hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most users report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

About this brand

The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds Logo
We carry feminized, auto flowering, and medical marijuana seeds. You can buy our cannabis seeds through our site online. We are located in Canada so we make ordering comfortable for all of north America to buy our marijuana seeds for sale. The Seed Pharm is proud of our cannabis seeds for sale. If you are a medical grower or a craft grower, we have the best strains available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid for Cannabis Seeds. Our pot seeds for sale are strains that have large yields and high THC content. Our prices reflect the marijuana seeds quality and productivity. Buying cheaper marijuana seeds for sale maybe time consuming when producing the best plants on the planet. The Seed Pharm is dedicated in giving you the best quality service and as well producing high yielding marijuana seeds for sale. We have one of the biggest selections online of indoor and outdoor marijuana seeds for sale. Auto flowering marijuana seeds are quick to flower and will automatically flower during the light cycle. Our feminized seeds will produce female plants that is the smokable part which contains thc. We have some of the best deals online for marijuana seeds. Our stealth shipping will make sure that you receive your marijuana seeds for sale are received in good time. Buying our Canadian marijuana seeds is secure as we keep your information discreet and payment processing secret as well. You may pay for your pot seeds online by credit card, email transfer or cash. You can make your online order for your cannabis seeds by communicating with us on chat, phone and or email. We are always here to serve you and provide any answer you need to help with your growing of our marijuana seeds for sale.