White Widow Marijuana Seeds By TheSeedPharm.com
by The Seed Pharm Marijuana SeedsWrite a review
$55.00MSRP
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com White Widow Marijuana Seeds is definitely one of the most popular premium seed strains in the world. White Widow feminized is a cross between a Sativa and an Indica. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is known for their white trichome crystals and orange hairs that develop at the end of its flowering stage. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is easy to grow for new and advanced growers, a great yielder and perfect for cloning. The THC content of this strain is exceptionally high, ranging from 17-20%. White Widow Marijuana Seeds will give you a prominent high and relaxing effect. White Widow Feminized can provide any grower with a high yield of harvest, which can reach from 450 – 500 grams per plant. On the medical side, patients feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is best used to relieve stress, pain and depression. Patients typically use it to treat Anxiety, Migraines, Arthritis, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder. White Widow is designed for indoor growing but it can also be grown well outdoors for as long as proper soil, water, nutrients, lights, and many others are being used. Hydroponics grow style will never have any issues with White Widow as well. White Widow Marijuana Seeds is pretty much a very versatile strain when it comes to growing it. White Widow Marijuana Seeds can withstand molds and the cold climate.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.