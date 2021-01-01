 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Silver Haze
Sativa

Super Silver Haze

by The Sweet Life

Write a review
The Sweet Life Cannabis Flower Super Silver Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

The Sweet Life Logo
We are your galvanized link; providing you an instant sales team with deep market immersion and exceptional sales results. Our team of professional and motivated staff are adept at promoting your products — so that you can focus on your craft. We represent your product with integrity; ensuring fair and honest business practices each step of the way. Your business can rest assured knowing our determined sales staff will promote the care and effort that you put into your own product. Thank you for considering The Sweet Life, we are elated to work with you! We are sure you will be delighted with the results we provide.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review