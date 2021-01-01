 Loading…

As an earthy, sweet, and pungent Sativa-dominant strain, ATF is described as giving a euphoric, uplifting and soothing high with strong enhancement of appetite and creativity. It has strong notes of pine, lemon, and skunk. Terpene Profile: Alpha Pinene, Terpinolene, Linalool

At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis medicine while striving to set the standard of excellence in an ever-growing industry. Timeless Vapes was founded in 2010 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion has always been researching and development, constantly striving to create the highest quality and most innovative products available. Each aspect of the Timeless Vape experience has been crafted with discretion and quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep both you and your Timeless Vape clean with the Timeless Flip Case, fashioned specifically for discretion while medicating. Our medical-grade materials and cutting-edge hardware and technology crafted in the USA provide unrivaled quality and performance. The Timeless proprietary blend features a solvent-free THC distillate, crafted for a consistent, high-quality product with extraordinary flavor profiles. We believe in putting our patients first, with our Timeless Vapes never containing solvents or fillers and only using all-natural Terpenes to enhance our product. This is the reason that you will “Taste the Terps” while enjoying your Timeless Vape experience. Our patient-first mentality is reflected in our philanthropy and local outreach events, having made community education and charitable fundraising a cornerstone of our philosophy. You will find our products are never affected by the passage of time or change in trends… we are always Timeless.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.

