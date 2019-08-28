About this product

Alcohol-free, ready to drink beverage infused with real tequila and lime extracts, as well as Pineapple Jack Sativa. Less than half the calories of ready-to-drink alcohol margaritas, with the same great taste. Four single-serve (10mg x 4) bottles. Available for purchase at ShowGrow (Long Beach), 10 Spot (Santa Ana), People's OC, and available for purchase or delivery at BARC (LA) and 420 Central (Orange County).