on August 28th, 2019
Where can I buy this? Spokane Washington
Alcohol-free, ready to drink beverage infused with real tequila and lime extracts, as well as Pineapple Jack Sativa. Less than half the calories of ready-to-drink alcohol margaritas, with the same great taste. Four single-serve (10mg x 4) bottles. Available for purchase at ShowGrow (Long Beach), 10 Spot (Santa Ana), People's OC, and available for purchase or delivery at BARC (LA) and 420 Central (Orange County).
on August 28th, 2019
on August 21st, 2019
My new favorite drink from now on..
on July 28th, 2019
These are super yummy. My new favorite drink!
Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.