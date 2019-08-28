 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Tinley Cannabis Margarita (Alcohol Free)

by Tinley Beverage Co.

$24.00MSRP

About this product

Alcohol-free, ready to drink beverage infused with real tequila and lime extracts, as well as Pineapple Jack Sativa. Less than half the calories of ready-to-drink alcohol margaritas, with the same great taste. Four single-serve (10mg x 4) bottles. Available for purchase at ShowGrow (Long Beach), 10 Spot (Santa Ana), People's OC, and available for purchase or delivery at BARC (LA) and 420 Central (Orange County).

Pineapple Jack

Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.

About this brand

The Tinley Beverage Co.'s mission is to enable patients to medicate with high-quality products that are inspired by familiar, classic drinks.